Oliver’s 100x100 Festival aims to spotlight all the community has to offer

Photo: Casey Richardson

In celebration of 100 years of the Oliver community (1921-2021) which was formed on and shaped by the ancestral, traditional, and unceded territory of the Syilx Okanagan Nation, whose history stretches back 10,000 years, the town is kicking off a ten-day festival.

The Oliver 100×100 Festival, which will run August 13-22, starts with the long-awaited Grand Opening of the Oliver Small Wheels Park taking place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the 13.

The park, originally built in 2000, underwent a major upgrade at the end of 2019, however, the pandemic thwarted plans for an event in 2020. Everyone is welcome to join Pentagon Boardshop and members of the Whistler Skateboard Club for demonstrations, mini-contests, prizes and giveaways plus bring a few dollars to support the Oliver Lion’s/Lioness Club who will be on-site serving up a delicious fundraiser BBQ.

On Saturday, Aug. 14, the Oliver Museum will have exhibit viewing, a scavenger hunt, gold-panning, a prize draw, and crafts running all day. Later that evening Nikita Afonso will headline a free Concert in the Park in Community Park proudly sponsored by the Oliver Community Arts Council.

Come with a lawn chair or blanket and settle in for a great night of music, food from local food trucks, and locally produced beverages at this licensed event. Gates open at 5 p.m.

The Junior Triathlon is making a comeback in 2021 on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 15. Children aged three to 12 years will swim in the Oliver Pool and complete bike and run laps around Community Park in the fun, non-competitive event.

A special 100x100 finishing medal will be provided to all participants at the finish line. The cost to participate is $20 and registration is now open.

Throughout the week, Baldy Mountain Resort, the Osoyoos Desert Centre, the Desert Cultural Centre, and Hoodoo Adventures, are offering opportunities to explore the South Okanagan's backyard. Activities will be happening daily at the Oliver Museum as well as the Quail’s Nest Arts Centre.

The big 100x100 Community Celebration finishes off on Sunday, Aug. 22 down at Oliver Community Centre and Park. The event will kick off at 10 a.m. with a Bike Parade.

Participants are invited to create their own “float” by decorating their bike, scooter, or electric scooter, dressing up, and coming for a lap of the community park. After the bike parade, stick around in Community Park for children’s performer ‘Curty’, a magic show with Leif David and all-day live music and dance performances on the main stage.

To register for events, sign up to volunteer, or for a full calendar of events visit the website here.