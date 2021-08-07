Discovery House using $15K grant to start new food service social enterprise in Penticton

Photo: Jerome Abraham

Discovery House announced the beginning of their newest venture on Saturday: Delicious Discoveries.

"We were awarded a $15,000 grant through the United Way & will be working with Purppl & The Ooknakane Friendship Center over the next year to bring our food service Social Enterprise to life," Jerome Abraham, the executive director for Discovery House posted on Facebook.

"We know you've enjoyed our soups and pasta fundraisers, so come out and enjoy another fantastic meal."

Discovery House’s annual 'Soup is Good Food' fundraiser raised close to $14,000 for the abstinence-based recovery program in March and the organization's first ‘Pass Da Pasta' fundraised over $5200.

A food truck will be set up at Dale Meadows ball fields in Summerland from Aug. 20-22, featuring pulled pork sandwiches, T-Bones burgers, smokies, chilli & taco salads.

The team is looking for donations of baked sweets to have at the concession as well, so if you can help please contact Abraham at 250-462-1388.

"We look forward to this new venture which will expand our cooking and gardening group and offer employment opportunities for some of our clients," he said.

"Also, take in some fantastic ball games and cheer our recovery friends from around the province at the South Okanagan Area Skaha Ball tournament."