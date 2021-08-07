178577
176819
Penticton  

Discovery House using $15K grant to start new food service social enterprise in Penitcton

Discovery house's tasty plan

- | Story: 342268

Discovery House announced the beginning of their newest venture on Saturday: Delicious Discoveries.

"We were awarded a $15,000 grant through the United Way & will be working with Purppl & The Ooknakane Friendship Center over the next year to bring our food service Social Enterprise to life," Jerome Abraham, the executive director for Discovery House posted on Facebook.

"We know you've enjoyed our soups and pasta fundraisers, so come out and enjoy another fantastic meal."

Discovery House’s annual 'Soup is Good Food' fundraiser raised close to $14,000 for the abstinence-based recovery program in March and the organization's first ‘Pass Da Pasta' fundraised over $5200.

A food truck will be set up at Dale Meadows ball fields in Summerland from Aug. 20-22, featuring pulled pork sandwiches, T-Bones burgers, smokies, chilli & taco salads.

The team is looking for donations of baked sweets to have at the concession as well, so if you can help please contact Abraham at 250-462-1388.

"We look forward to this new venture which will expand our cooking and gardening group and offer employment opportunities for some of our clients," he said.

"Also, take in some fantastic ball games and cheer our recovery friends from around the province at the South Okanagan Area Skaha Ball tournament."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

178281
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
176485


Real Estate
4416937
5100 Wilson Road Summerland
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$799,900
more details
168750




Send us your News Tips!


174399


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Mickey
Mickey Penticton SPCA >


174399


Improvised movie lines

Galleries
Movie lines that were totally improvised. “You’re gonna need a bigger boat”- Jaws “I know”- The...
Kathy Griffin home after cancer surgery
Showbiz
Kathy Griffin is home from the hospital following her cancer...
Woman’s hilarious attempt at kayaking…
Must Watch
Photoshop Fails
Galleries
Photoshop fails… these people can’t be serious?!
Jim Belushi files for divorce
Showbiz
Jim Belushi has filed for divorce from his wife of 23 years. The...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
167327
176143