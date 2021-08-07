177398
Penticton  

Smoke and flames may be visible from Highway 3 as BCWS tries to utilize aerial ignitions on the Garrison Lake wildfire

Fighting fire with fire

Sixty-five personnel are continuing to tackle the Garrison Lake wildfire on Saturday, located 33 kilometres southwest of Princeton by E.C. Manning Park.

The fire is estimated at 11,574 hectares in size according to BC Wildfire Service.

Aerial ignition plans are being developed in conjunction with BC Parks to manage the southwest flank of the fire along the Bonnevier ridgeline and Bonnevier Creek, and will be conducted as optimal conditions allow.

Cooler conditions and light precipitation on Saturday has helped reduced overall fire behaviour.

BCWS warned that when the planned ignition is underway, smoke and open flame will be visible from Highway 3 in the vicinity of Eastgate. Firefighters, structural protection specialists and aviation resources will be on scene to support.

Nearby Manning Park has also been affected.The Whipsaw Trail is currently closed.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has 158 properties on evacuation order and a further two on alert in the area of the Garrison Lake fire.

