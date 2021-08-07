175828
Penticton  

Plenty enjoying the one day Mini Peach Festival in Penticton featuring all local entertainment

Mini Peach packs a crowd

The Mini-Peach kicked off at noon on Saturday for a special one-day festival, at Gyro Park in Penticton and a good crowd of people have set up to celebrate the first festival in the city in a long time.

While the full five-day Peach Fest was cancelled this year, the Board of Directors still wanted to host a scaled-down, one day event with the support of the City of Penticton and following the communicable disease prevention guidelines provided by the Province of B.C.

Mini-Peach will include a mix of live music, dancers, the Canadian Tire Mega Motocross and other entertainment. Tickets are not required, and there is no charge for spectators to view all the live entertainment, although bringing your own chairs is recommended.

Vendors are set up around Gyro Park and in an effort to reduce parking issues, the Penticton Bike Valet will be available at the park all day at no charge.

A mini parade will take place on Main Street from Wade Avenue to Gyro Park at 3:30 p.m. which will be followed by the Peach Fest royalty introduced on stage at 4 p.m.

Shooting Star Amusements will be set up in Rotary Park from Aug. 4 to 15. Visit their website, shootingstar.ca, for their current ride information and costs.

Mini-Peach entertainment schedule, featuring all local entertainment:

Noon – Opening Ceremony

12:30 p.m. – Canadian Tire Mega Motocross

1 p.m. – 3/4 Crush (band)

2 p.m. – Black Widow Rope Spinners

2:30 p.m. – Broke Band (classic rock)

3:30 p.m. – Canadian Tire Mega Motocross

4 p.m. – Introduction of Peach Fest royalty

4:15 p.m. – Timbre Wolves (classic rock)

5:15 p.m. – Bent Family Entertainment (Indigenous dancers)

5:45 p.m. – Jack and Jill (rock band)

7 p.m. – Balance School of Performing Arts (dancers)

7:30 p.m. – High Voltage (AC/DC tribute band)

