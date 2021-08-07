Cooler weather today on fire lines in South Okanagan

Photo: BCWS Planned ignition at the Thomas Creek fire on Friday

Crews fighting two massive wildfires in the South Okanagan will be blessed with slightly cooler temperatures on Saturday.

Some evacuation alerts and orders around the Thomas Creek and Nk’Mip Creek wildfires have gradually been lifting in recent days, although the fires remain active on some flanks.

Thomas Creek fire

On Friday crews took advantage of favourable winds and completed a 300-hectares planned ignition on the northwest flank of the fire. Then on Saturday morning, a 600-hectare planned ignition took place in the Derenzy Lake area.

“A column of smoke was visible from Penticton and surrounding areas. This planned ignition was critical in reinforcing a guard line in an effort to gain containment on the fire,” BCWS said.

The fire remains at its most active in the northwest and northeast, near Derenzy and Allendale lakes. Bucketing helicopters are supporting ground crews as they reinforce guard lines along the north flank.

The fire, three kilometres northeast of Okanagan Falls, is believed to be 10,759 hectares.

There are now 42 firefighters, three helicopters, 21 pieces of heavy equipment, 39 soldiers and 44 support staff assigned to the fire.

Nk’Mip Creek fire

The Nk’Mip Creek fire east of Oliver and Osoyoos is still estimated to be 16,000 hectares in size.

“Slightly cooler temperatures and increased west/northwest winds are expected today, but will return to moderate southwesterly flows through the weekend,” BCWS said Saturday morning.

Crews remain focused on guard line construction and reinforcement on the northwest and northeast flanks. Mop-up of hot spots along the southern perimeter identified by an infrared scan is also underway.

‘A task force of structural protection crews and engines will be patrolling overnight to protect assets along McKinney Road. Properties near Mt. Baldy are being continually assessed and prepared for structural protection. Structural protection specialists have demobilized their equipment in the Shrike Community due to decreased fire risk in that area,” BCWS added.

The contingent of 98 Mexican firefighters who have been working the fire since July 25 are pausing for three days of rest after work on Saturday and return to the fire lines on Wednesday.

As of Saturday, there are 153 firefighters, six helicopters, 22 pieces of heavy equipment, 16 structural protection specialists and 51 support staff assigned to the fire.