Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department responded to close-call fire smouldering on historic Red Bridge

Photo: Keremeos

The Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire on the historic Red Bridge west of the village on Thursday afternoon.

The report came in around 1 p.m. of smoke coming from one of the beams of the bridge.

“It was more smouldering when we got there so there was no open flame. But it's a good thing that it was called in when it was otherwise that bridge probably wouldn't be there right now,” Keremeos fire chief Jordy Bosscha said.

After the fire team extinguished the fire, they marked it and flagged it so that the highway crews could come and have a look at it to determine whether they had to replace the beam or not.

Rumours are circulating on Facebook of residents witnessing people starting the blaze, but Bosscha said he didn't know if it was intentional or not.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for information regarding the incident and investigation.