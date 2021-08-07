Key time in the South Okanagan to follow water restrictions and look at choosing drought tolerant plants

Casey Richardson

Now more than ever is the crucial time to be following water restrictions in the South Okanagan, as drought continues and only minimal precipitation is in the forecast.

The District of Summerland implemented Stage 2 water restrictions in June, Penticton implemented Stage 2 in July, the Town of Oliver is on Stage 3 restrictions and The Town of Osoyoos maintains its current ‘normal’ water restrictions, with alternate days of watering.

Oliver representatives described this summer as an unprecedented year, and the first time in recent memory they’ve had to put in Stage 2 and 3 restrictions.

“Basically what's happened is our well water levels have got to a point where our pumps are shutting off. So we really need to make sure that the residents are conserving so that we all have potable water. We need to drink and eat and cook and be able to take showers and so it means that we need to make some sacrifices as far as watering our lawns go,” Amiee Grice, acting mayor for the Town of Oliver, said Friday.

Currently, residential and non-agricultural users are able to water once per week. Agricultural/commercial/industrial users have been asked to reduce their usage by 30 per cent, which was implemented in Stage 2.

“Keeping in mind, we still need to have viable crops. So that's just sort of a target goal for them.”

The onus has fallen more on the residential users, so farmers and orchardists can focus on keeping their crops healthy.

“Okanagan Lake is right now at a 20-year low, plus we've had just such hot and dry conditions. So yeah, it's really taken a tax on our system," Grice added.

“I understand that it's difficult for some people to sort of make that sacrifice and let the lawns go brown for a little while, but they will come back.”

With limited days to water, a landscape horticulturist who works at the Riverside Garden Centre has some suggestions for drought tolerant plants to get for your garden.

“We suggest succulents, hen chicks, the sedums, they all require low water. They've got a shallow root system so that they don't need much for water. Cacti are everywhere. Also anything with grey leaves is likely to be more drought tolerant than a green-leafed plant,” Sherry Kaidannek said.

“For shrubs too, there's a lot of shrubs that take a lot of heat and dry, like the junipers. We're finding people that are switching from cedars to junipers because of the water restrictions.”

Try out a gaura or a blue fescue grass, as both are drought-tolerant plants.

Kaidannek added that she hasn’t seen more people come in that are looking for those drought tolerant plants.

“They're looking for the lush. What they're looking for things that require a lot more water. I do try to encourage them to buy shallow rooted plants, shallow rooted shrubs, and perennials.”

And if you’re just working to keep an existing garden alive, the suggestions are to water in the evening and lay down mulch to help keep the water in.

“Hand water. I think that's what we want to do now is hand water, but as little as possible. Enough just to keep them alive and then when the restrictions go off, if they do, then then you can water heavily and get them established,” Kaidannek added.

The town hopes to see everyone in the community continue to work, limiting water use and only watering on the days they’re allowed.

“We don't want to get to a point where we have to implement stage four, where there's no watering happening outdoors at all, where it's only indoor watering for health purposes, basically eating, drinking, cooking. So, if we can all pitch in, and I think that's really important, so that we don't have to go any further into our restrictions,” Grice said.

The town’s focus is trying to educate the public to make sure that they understand what the regulations are met, especially with six week left at least for hot, dry conditions.

“Watch your mailbox, we've produced a nice brochure that sort of explains all the different water levels and what you can do and how you can comply. Maybe if you see a neighbour who's watering when they shouldn't be, just go and mention to them that it would be great if they stuck with the prescribed time to be watering their lawns.”

No fines for disobeying water restrictions have been issued yet.

Those found in non-compliance may end up with a $250 fine through Bylaw Notice Enforcement Bylaw 1406, with a $100 fee applied if water service has been turned off.

“If there are sort of major abusers that are over watering, then they might have their water shut off and that has happened a few times, then you would have to pay to turn it back on. But so far, we haven't implemented any fines yet and hopefully we won't.”