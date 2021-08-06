ALERT animal rescue organization receives much-needed funds from local South Okanagan business

Photo: Ideal Energy Solutions

The ALERT Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team received welcome support this week from Ideal Energy Solutions, after being overwhelmed with rescue needs during the Nk'Mip and Thomas Creek wildfires in the South Okanagan.

ALERT is entirely volunteer-run and donor-supported, so a $1,500 cheque from Ideal Energy was happy news.

The organization is currently operating out of the Desert Park Racetrack, which has donated space for a number of evacuated animals in ALERT's care.

Ideal also tacked on $500 in gas cards for ALERT volunteers, who often pay for their own travel.

They also produced a video for ALERT highlighting their work in the region, which can be watched below.

Contributed Ideal Energy Solutions