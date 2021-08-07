Tara Howse named Green Party of Canada candidate in the South Okanagan-West Kootenay

Photo: Contributed

The local Green Party membership voted to elect their next candidate in the federal riding of South Okanagan–West Kootenay on July 7, naming Tara Howse for the second time.

After a great turnout from the membership, Howse from Rossland won the race against New Denver’s Trevor Holsworth.

“I’m thrilled to be the representative again. I’m so glad Trevor put his name forward, as it gives people choice and opportunity–the foundation of democracy. I ran in 2019 because of the corporate influence on Canadian politics and Canadian lives, and I’m still committed to fighting this.” Tara Howse, SOWK Green Party candidate said in a press release.

Howse was the 2019 Green Party federal candidate and did not secure a seat.

Shortly after the election, she was appointed to the federal Shadow Cabinet as the Gender Critic and Rural Economic Development Critic.

Howse has been in the rural community economic development field for 15 years, with a focus on social justice issues addressing gender and Indigeneity.

Other focuses of Howse's time are spent as an advisory committee member of the City of Rossland’s Official Community Plan, a volunteer with the West Kootenay Friends of Refugees, and a founding member of the BC Climate Alliance.

Howse will be on the ballot for the riding in the next federal election.