Thomas Creek Wildfire near Okanagan Falls smoke plume from planned ignition, fires not leaving anytime soon

UPDATED: 5:34 p.m.

The heavily visibly smoke coming from the Thomas Creek Wildfire on Friday afternoon was part of BC Wildfire Crews plans to get ahead of the northwest growth while the wind shifted.

"We had a good guard line constructed, we have good crew support on the guard line, we have water in place and with a shift of winds in the last few days, it gave us the opportunity to do a fairly larger than normal planned ignition operation, about 600 hectares in size," Mike McCulley, BCWS fire information officer with the Okanagan complex said.

"That ignition started around 11 o'clock today and was completed around 1:30-2 o'clock. All indications are that it was successful so far."

A fair bit of fire activity was occurring in the Allendale Lake area and it was a high priority for crews to protect the structures that might have been threatened.

McCulley added that there has been a size increase on the fire that has not been able to be mapped yet due to the smokey conditions in the area, along with the planned ignition growth, but it will be coming in the next few days.

"When that number jumps a bit in a couple of days, it's important for people to know that it will be growth over several days, not just a giant leap. It's just one of the challenges we have with not being able to see," he said.

"We expect more growth on all of our fires through to the end of the year, these fires are going to be here, they're going to be active right until winter. There's no doubt about that."

On Thursday, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen CAO Bill Newell commented that there is 'some concern' that if the wind keeps blowing it south, Thomas Creek may merge with the Nk'Mip Creek fire in Oliver.

"I would think there's a low risk of that at this point," McCulley responded. "As far as growing and merging together, I mean, hopefully the good hard work of all the crews that we have out there will prevent that."

"My cautionary message there is it's still only the first week of August, we've got a lot of fire season left to go."

While conditions looks cooler this weekend and may aid the fire fight, warm, dry conditions are expected to return again at the start of the week.

ORIGINAL: 3 p.m.

A large smoke plume from the Thomas Creek Wildfire started growing very visible on Friday afternoon, seen from Okanagan Falls, Oliver and Penticton.

The plumes looks more northern than where the fire has sit last, which aligns with Thursday's update from BC Wildfire Service.

“The fire remains active on the northwest corner around the Derenzy Drainage and on the northeast side by Allendale Lake. Bucketing helicopters are supporting ground crews to tie the north flank into fire guards,” the update states.

In a size update, the wildfire is now mapped at 10,759 hectares. No further updates have come yet from BCWS.

Forty-two firefighters, 10 danger tree assessors/fallers, 39 military personnel, three helicopters, 22 pieces of heavy equipment, 42 support staff and incident management team are working on Thomas Creek.

Castanet has reached out to BCWS for more information on the fire.