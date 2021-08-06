Thomas Creek Wildfire near Okanagan Falls putting up large smoke plume

Casey Richardson

A large smoke plume from the Thomas Creek Wildfire started growing very visible on Friday afternoon, seen from Okanagan Falls, Oliver and Penticton.

The plumes looks more northern than were the fire has sit last, which aligns with Thursday's update from BC Wildfire Service.

“The fire remains active on the northwest corner around the Derenzy Drainage and on the northeast side by Allendale Lake. Bucketing helicopters are supporting ground crews to tie the north flank into fire guards,” the update states.

In a size update, the wildfire is now mapped at 10,759 hectares. No further updates have come yet from BCWS.

Twenty-two firefighters, 10 danger tree assessors/fallers, 35 military personnel, three helicopters, 22 pieces of heavy equipment, Seven support staff and incident Management Team are working on Thomas Creek.

Castanet has reached out to BCWS for more information on the fire.