Penticton Art Gallery to host first live art auction since 2019, with the theme "Atomic Age"

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Art Gallery is thrilled to be welcoming the public back to its first live art auction since 2019.

The gallery will be bringing pieces ready for bids to Three Sisters Winery on Wednesday, Sept. 29, and tickets for the evening event titled "Atomic Age" go on sale Aug. 10.

"This auction promises to be out of this world with items such as James Irwin's NASA test pilot flight suit from Apollo 15," explains the gallery.

"2021 marks the 50th anniversary of Apollo 15, the fourth mission to land men on the moon. We will also be showcasing iconic artwork, such as one of Andy Warhol's "Marilyn" silkscreens, a pochoir print by Joyce Wieland, and an abstracted landscape by Iain Baxter."

Special items like a 4 1/2 foot long wooly mammoth tusk and a signed first edition of "Klee Wyck" by Emily Carr will also be on offer.

Gift baskets and donations from community businesses will also be available to bid on.

Get your pre-bids in here and remember to buy a ticket on Aug. 10 by calling the gallery at 250-493-2928.

The Atomic Age auction will take place at Three Sisters Winery, 1250 Munson Avenue, at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 19. And bring your appetite, because food trucks Wood Wood Pizzeria, Opah! Greek Foods and Yama 2 Go Sushi will be on hand.

And to make the night extra special, guests are encouraged to come dressed in their best mid-century outfit.

Find out more here.