Fatal Okanagan Lake jet ski crash involved off-duty cop

Photo: Casey Richardson Ambulances and other emergency vehicles on scene in Summerland Thursday, picking up an injured man who later died in hospital after a crash on the lake with an off-duty cop.

An off-duty RCMP officer was involved in a a jet ski crash on Okanagan Lake Thursday that left one man dead.

On Aug. 5 shortly before 11:30 a.m., West Kelowna RCMP were advised two personal watercraft had collided on the lake.

They were transported to a private Summerland boat launch, where Castanet witnessed multiple ambulances, fire vehicles and police vehicles attending.

According to a news release from RCMP Friday, one of the jet ski operators identified himself as an off-duty officer.

The operator of the other watercraft involved was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Police watchdogs, the BC Independent Investigations Office, have been notified and will be investigating.

No further information will be released by police until that investigation is concluded.