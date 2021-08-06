177695
173587
Penticton  

Garrison Lake wildfire grows, puts up smoke that hinders air firefighting abilities

Smoke inhibits air fight

- | Story: 342193

The Garrison Lake wildfire, 33 kilometres southwest of Princeton, saw some growth overnight Thursday into Friday according to BC Wildfire Service.

The blaze is now estimated at 10,600 hectares, up 600 hectares from the Thursday evening estimate.

One helicopter is working the fire and additional aerial resources are available as required. Heavy smoke has posed a problem aircraft as visibility is limited.

Fifteen firefighters are on the ground and 20 pieces of heavy equipment.

"Aerial ignition plans are being developed in conjunction with BC Parks to manage the southwest flank of the fire along the ridgeline, and will be conducted as optimal conditions allow," reads a Friday morning update from BCWS.

"Planned ignitions strategically take advantage of conditions and terrain to remove unburnt fuels along control lines to help further secure the fire perimeter. Fire retardant is being painted on guard lines and along telecommunications poles via guru tender truck above Highway 3."

The Ministry of Transportation is involved in monitoring the fire as it remains close to the highway. They ask that travellers consult DriveBC for the latest updates before hitting the road.

Nearby Manning Park has also been affected. A partial closure of the park is in place. Refer to BC Parks here for the latest on what is open and closed at Manning.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has 158 properties on evacuation order and a further two on alert in the area of the Garrison Lake fire.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

178134
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
176485


Real Estate
4473045
13980 ponderossa way
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$100,000
more details
168751




Send us your News Tips!


177179


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Baby
Baby Penticton SPCA >


176908


The Rolling Stones’ ‘show must go on’

Music
Charlie Watts insisted "the show must go on" after pulling out of The Rolling Stones' U.S. tour. The 80-year-old...
Beluga whale uses hydro blast to retrieve toy
Must Watch
So clever!
Very cute animals
Galleries
These animals will brighten your day!
Very cute animals (2)
Galleries
LeBron James producing Netflix basketball drama
Showbiz
LeBron James will produce the basketball drama Rez Ball for...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
177648
176143