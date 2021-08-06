Garrison Lake wildfire grows, puts up smoke that hinders air firefighting abilities

Photo: BCWS

The Garrison Lake wildfire, 33 kilometres southwest of Princeton, saw some growth overnight Thursday into Friday according to BC Wildfire Service.

The blaze is now estimated at 10,600 hectares, up 600 hectares from the Thursday evening estimate.

One helicopter is working the fire and additional aerial resources are available as required. Heavy smoke has posed a problem aircraft as visibility is limited.

Fifteen firefighters are on the ground and 20 pieces of heavy equipment.

"Aerial ignition plans are being developed in conjunction with BC Parks to manage the southwest flank of the fire along the ridgeline, and will be conducted as optimal conditions allow," reads a Friday morning update from BCWS.

"Planned ignitions strategically take advantage of conditions and terrain to remove unburnt fuels along control lines to help further secure the fire perimeter. Fire retardant is being painted on guard lines and along telecommunications poles via guru tender truck above Highway 3."

The Ministry of Transportation is involved in monitoring the fire as it remains close to the highway. They ask that travellers consult DriveBC for the latest updates before hitting the road.

Nearby Manning Park has also been affected. A partial closure of the park is in place. Refer to BC Parks here for the latest on what is open and closed at Manning.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has 158 properties on evacuation order and a further two on alert in the area of the Garrison Lake fire.