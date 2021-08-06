178577
174660
Penticton  

Ogo's owner overwhelmed and amazed by community support after her attack

Ogo's 'amazed' by support

- | Story: 342190

The owner of Ogo’s is back on her feet and feeling blessed and overwhelmed by the amount of community support coming in after she was attacked on Wednesday morning while setting up her business.

“I’m good, I'm getting better, just bruised and battered, but I'm alright,” Sharon Brown said on Friday morning right at opening. Stitches appear across one of her forearms along with bruises, but she’s got a bright, welcoming smile on her face.

The 70-year-old was prepping the store early in the morning when two unidentified men entered into the store and demanded money, with one of them assaulting her and then both making off with the cash register.

Even with the horrific incident that took place, Brown said she still feels safe.

“I feel okay, I always felt safe here before this. I've been here eight years and never had an issue.”

And she’s grateful to everyone who has come by.

“That community has been so amazing. It's so overwhelming. I don't even know how to describe it. People I don't know just randomly brought flowers, people donated money, the electric company putting in free cameras. Everybody has just been over the top.”

The Penticton Fire Department stopped by Friday morning to deliver a large basket of sunflowers.

Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki along with councillor Campbell Watt and Donny van Dyk, CAO of the City of Penticton, were some of the first people in the store on Friday.

“I'm very upset with what happened, the cowardly act by those two folks that held up Sharon is unfortunate but I'm really happy that she wasn't hurt seriously, she had some stitches,” Vassilaki said.

“It's really, really bad timing that it took place, but city council and the city as a whole, we're doing our best we can to solve the problems that we're having as a community, whether there are criminal or otherwise, along with the RCMP, they're doing the best they can, they've got to have people on it full time.”

The mayor added that the city is working with other societies and associations that they are partners with "to make sure that we get rid of all that's happening in the community. Because it's not only here, it's all over British Columbia."

Last week, Penticton city council held an emergency council meeting to discuss Vassilaki’s request to immediately hire five more RCMP officers. Council voted down the 4-3 against the decision, but unanimously voted to hire two more instead.

However the mayor said that wouldn't have made a difference for the incident that took place this week.

“Even if we hired them last week, they wouldn't help them with what happened here, because it takes a year to a year and a half to get the officers in once you order them, sometimes even takes longer,” he said.

“I just wanted to hire more policemen, too, because of the load and the files each one of the Mounties carry. I just wanted to bring that down somewhat. So we can put more boots on the ground and more visibility of the police in the community.”

RCMP said Thursday afternoon that there has not been any arrests in this case yet.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

175413
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
176485


Real Estate
4473045
13980 ponderossa way
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$100,000
more details
178124




Send us your News Tips!


176106


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Baby
Baby Penticton SPCA >


175953


The Rolling Stones’ ‘show must go on’

Music
Charlie Watts insisted "the show must go on" after pulling out of The Rolling Stones' U.S. tour. The 80-year-old...
Beluga whale uses hydro blast to retrieve toy
Must Watch
So clever!
Very cute animals
Galleries
These animals will brighten your day!
Very cute animals (2)
Galleries
LeBron James producing Netflix basketball drama
Showbiz
LeBron James will produce the basketball drama Rez Ball for...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
176522
178065