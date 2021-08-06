Oliver lifts evacuation alerts for 20 properties

Photo: Contributed
The Town of Oliver has rescinded evacuation alerts for 20 properties as the nearby Nk'Mip Creek wildfire continues to be active in a more easterly direction.
The following properties are no longer under alert:
- 5950 Black Sage Road
- 6094 Black Sage Road
- 6172 Black Sage Road
- 800 Spillway Road
- 802 Spillway Road
- 820 Spillway Road
- 852 Spillway Road
- 862 Spillway Road
- 882 Spillway Road
- 921 Spillway Road
- 937 Spillway Road
- 953 Spillway Road
- 957 Spillway Road
- 7125 Tucelnuit Drive
- 7137 Tucelnuit Drive
- 7145 Tucelnuit Drive
- 7153 Tucelnuit Drive
- 7161 Tucelnuit Drive
- 7171 Tucelnuit Drive
- 7177 Tucelnuit Drive
The latest size update for the Nk'Mip Creek wildfire is 16,005 hectares. As of an update Thursday from the Regional District of Okanagan Simillkameen, fire activity was greatest on the flank of the fire pushing in to the neighbouring Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, away from the towns of Oliver and Osoyoos.
The wildfire destroyed three structures, among other property and belongings, in the rural Oliver Shrike Hill area in its early days.
The latest perimeter map for the fire can be found here.