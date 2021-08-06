Many properties in RDOS lifted from evacuation alert near Nk'Mip Creek wildfire

Photo: Oliver Fire Department

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.

Evacuation alerts continue to be rescinded in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen that were in place due to the Nk'Mip Creek wildfire.

On Friday afternoon, 154 properties and 42 properties with legal descriptions were removed from the evacuation alert list in electoral areas A and C, rural Osoyoos and Oliver respectively.

ORIGINAL: 9:42 a.m.

The Town of Oliver has rescinded evacuation alerts for 20 properties as the nearby Nk'Mip Creek wildfire continues to be active in a more easterly direction.

The following properties are no longer under alert:

5950 Black Sage Road

6094 Black Sage Road

6172 Black Sage Road

800 Spillway Road

802 Spillway Road

820 Spillway Road

852 Spillway Road

862 Spillway Road

882 Spillway Road

921 Spillway Road

937 Spillway Road

953 Spillway Road

957 Spillway Road

7125 Tucelnuit Drive

7137 Tucelnuit Drive

7145 Tucelnuit Drive

7153 Tucelnuit Drive

7161 Tucelnuit Drive

7171 Tucelnuit Drive

7177 Tucelnuit Drive

The latest size update for the Nk'Mip Creek wildfire is 16,005 hectares. As of an update Thursday from the Regional District of Okanagan Simillkameen, fire activity was greatest on the flank of the fire pushing in to the neighbouring Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, away from the towns of Oliver and Osoyoos.

The wildfire destroyed three structures, among other property and belongings, in the rural Oliver Shrike Hill area in its early days.

