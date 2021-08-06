Oliver teen followed home out of store by older man

Photo: Castanet Staff

An Oliver girl has been left feeling shaken after an older man followed her in a store, and then in a car while she was on her way home.

On Wednesday evening, 15-year-old Emily Pickles was in the No Frills market in town when she noticed a man with white hair and a white beard looking at her in the aisles of the store, following her moves.

"He gave me a big smile, and I was in a good mood so I smiled back. But then he continually followed me around the store, and tried to start conversations," Pickles said.

"I kept my distance and when it came time to check out I waited for a few people to go between us so I wasn't directly behind him, and he kept staring at me."

But they ended up at the same till, and the cashier picked up on the fact that something was off.

"The cashier looked at me kind of concerned," Pickles explained, but then the man left and Pickles thought the situation was over.

She left the store after packing her bags, but the man was waiting in front in his car. Pickles walked rapidly away, and he followed.

"He parked in the intersection and watched me cross the road. He would drive really slowly beside me then speed up ahead of me and stop and wait for me to pass, again and again, watching me the whole time," Pickles said.

When she was nearly home, the man stopped and rolled down the window, asking her if she wanted a ride home. She refused, and the man kept insisting.

Fearing that the man would follow her all the way home and not wanting to give away her address, Pickles walked to the nearby skate park where there were plenty of people around and pulled out her phone to call the police.

"And finally I think he got the memo, I think that kind of spooked him and he sped off down the highway," she said.

Police arrived and an officer took Pickles on a brief tour around the neighbourhood to see if she could spot and identify the car, which she recalls as grey and nondescript. It was not found.

Police then dropped Pickles off safe at home.

She said the situation left her feeling shaken, and she wants the community to be aware and on the lookout.

Oliver RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth confirmed the incident and that RCMP are on the lookout and investigating, currently looking over surveillance footage.

The man is described as having a white hair and beard with tanned skin, wearing a yellow collared shirt and beige shorts, with a thick but not fat build. He also spoke English with no accent.

Anyone with information can reach the Oliver RCMP detachment at (250) 498-3422 or submit a tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.