Short film documents journey from Osoyoos Indian Band Member to Kamloops, speaks on why they want to keep the word 'Indian'

Contributed Little Pine Productions

A group of South Okanagan residents gathered together to share the story of one man’s journey with over 30 horses from Osoyoos to Kamloops, on a day where the Indigenous community came to reflect on the horrific discovery of the remains of 215 children at a Kamloops residential school.

A short film, called We ride for the children, was produced by Little Pine Productions and follows Aaron Stelkia and his horses as they travel to the Kamloops Indian Residential School to honour the lost children and deliver a message from his mother Jane Stelkia, the eldest member of the Osoyoos Indian Band.

For Jane, who is a residential school survivor, it was important to share the history she lived and the experience of being labelled an Indian.

The project began back when Sarah and Lucas Magaretson were filming Stelkia’s cattle drive when the news of the discovery of the 215 came in.

“We just kind of looked at each other and said, ‘Well, let's just keep going. And that's when Aaron decided that he was going to do something for the kids and the Okanagan Nation,” Lucas explained.

When Indigenous community members gathered on June 26 for the convoy to Kamloops, Aaron wrangled together his horses, which was a truly important part for the journey and community representation.

“The Okanagan people were traditionally horse people and when I was growing up, every Indian knew how to ride a horse. And when these kids are taken away and put in residential schools, and then the 60 scoop happens, they're taken away and put in foster homes, they're all taken away from this culture. A horse is a big part of the culture,” Aaron said.

“I thought, ‘We’ve got to have horses there to represent our culture and what has been lost.’ Nowadays, it's hard to find an Indian that knows how to ride. When I was a kid, everybody knew how to ride.”

It was a lot of work getting 30 horses out to Kamloops during the heatwave, even for the experienced group of riders.

“They just knew they had to make a show and bear witness. I think just to be there. In the video, we call it a bit of a reckoning,” Lucas added.

When the Stelkias arrived at the residential school, they had a very important message to share, speaking on keeping the word Indian alive to make sure the history of the horrific treatment is never lost.

“The word Indian was given to the people here. Nowadays, the government is trying to change the word they don't like. So they're trying to change it. The kids were originally put in residential school to get rid of the Indian in them. And it's well documented that that's why they were put in residential school,” Aaron explained.

“Putting them in residential schools, putting them on reservations, putting them on the highest rate of incarceration in prison, creating the Indian Act, these are all words related to the word Indian. Now, if they change that word, Indian to First Nations, 50 years from now, nobody's going to know the word Indian, the damage that was done to the Indian people is going to be lost by changing the name.”

“The reason for that change is because they want it just to be history. And we're not history, we were here for thousands and thousands years. The Indian are also named the first people, I go along with that. But you can't throw out the Indian now,” Jane added.

An important part for the Margetsons in making this film was to truly have it as a collaboration with the Indigenous community.

“We didn't make this film about the Stelkias, as we made it with the Stelkias. And if anything, it was more of a hopeful message that we were trying to get across,” Lucas said.

“We didn't want it to be just another cold lifeless monument of what happened to the North American Indian, just another statue that we can look at and go, ‘Oh, that was so sad’ and think it's some dead part of history. They're still here. There’s still a culture. They're not in the past. They're sitting right beside me.”

The video is not copyrighted and is free for anyone to watch, use, share or learn from.

Aaron added that he was grateful to the Kamloops Indian Band for working with him on this day and making the ride possible.

Watch the full video above or on Vimeo here.