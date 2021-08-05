175828
178229
Penticton  

Summerland Fire Department quickly doused grass fire before it reached home

Close call with grass fire

- | Story: 342111

A homeowner in Summerland saw firsthand how easily fire can spread in the dry conditions when a small grassfire sparked while he was doing work in his backyard and grew towards his home Thursday afternoon.

"I believe the homeowner was doing something down by the tree and accidentally started some grass on fire," Rob Robinson, deputy fire chief of the Summerland Fire Department said.

Crew were called out around to the property on Logie Road at 1:30 p.m. as the grass fire started spreading to the trees and surrounding area.

"Luckily, we had some guys at the hall, they rolled out the first truck pretty quickly. Got the hose out really fast, got some water on it, we cut it off on the the edges and knocked down pretty quickly."

The dry grass was easy fuel for the fire to spread, but Robinson wasn't nervous since his crews were right on top of it.

"I think the homeowner had his hose out so he was a little nervous for sure."

The fire was out shortly before 2 p.m., with crews on scene mopping up and dousing remaining hot spots.

"Be careful when you're working around dry grass, like don't be lighting things, any kind of fires, anything like that," Robinson added.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

167330
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
176485


Real Estate
4473045
13980 ponderossa way
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$100,000
more details
178124




Send us your News Tips!


177361


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Bella
Bella Penticton SPCA >


176497


Work memes

Galleries
Funny work memes to get you through the rest of the work day..
Work memes (2)
Galleries
Simone Biles ‘keeping the door open’ for future Olympics
Showbiz
Simone Biles is "keeping the door open" when it comes...
Comparison Matters
Galleries
Check out these very big things.
Sleepy baby continues to eat while falling asleep
Must Watch
Even though this baby is ready for a nap, there’s always...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
177648
178061