Summerland Fire Department quickly doused grass fire before it reached home

Photo: Casey Richardson

A homeowner in Summerland saw firsthand how easily fire can spread in the dry conditions when a small grassfire sparked while he was doing work in his backyard and grew towards his home Thursday afternoon.

"I believe the homeowner was doing something down by the tree and accidentally started some grass on fire," Rob Robinson, deputy fire chief of the Summerland Fire Department said.

Crew were called out around to the property on Logie Road at 1:30 p.m. as the grass fire started spreading to the trees and surrounding area.

"Luckily, we had some guys at the hall, they rolled out the first truck pretty quickly. Got the hose out really fast, got some water on it, we cut it off on the the edges and knocked down pretty quickly."

The dry grass was easy fuel for the fire to spread, but Robinson wasn't nervous since his crews were right on top of it.

"I think the homeowner had his hose out so he was a little nervous for sure."

The fire was out shortly before 2 p.m., with crews on scene mopping up and dousing remaining hot spots.

"Be careful when you're working around dry grass, like don't be lighting things, any kind of fires, anything like that," Robinson added.