Stanley Cup visits Osoyoos to brighten firefighters' spirits

Photo: Anarchist Mountain Fire Department

Hockey's most fabled trophy, the Stanley Cup, made an appearance in Osoyoos this week, brightening the spirits of local fire crews battling nearby blazes.

The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department posted on Facebook to thank fellow Anarchist resident Grant Armstrong, who is a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning organization. The Lightning came out on top in the most recent Stanley Cup playoffs in June.

North Basin Brewery hosted the Cup, and donations were gathered for the Anarchist Mountain and Osoyoos fire crews as people took their photos with the trophy.

Anarchist Mountain Fire Department summed it up in their post:

"Community like this is second to none!"