Penticton  

Penticton's Lake-to-Lake bike lane moving quickly

Bike lane moving along

Construction on the first portion of the new Lake-to-Lake bike lane in Penticton is set to conclude by the end of August.

The section from the Penticton Public Library along Fairview Road to Duncan Avenue is the last part of the second phase, with two more to come in future months to connect to Skaha Lake.

"Cyclists are reminded to stay off any uncompleted portions of the lane until all works are finished and the barriers and signals are installed and operating. For motorists passing along-side the lane, please continue to watch for crews and obey all traffic signs," reads an update from the city.

The project is anticipated to cost $8.07 million in totality, including a 25 per cent contingency. Provincial and federal grants have contributed $2.3 million to the project to date.

“On behalf of city council and all our residents, I’d like to extend a big thank you to both the provincial and federal governments who supplied the money to pay for the first two sections of our new Lake-to-Lake bike route,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.

“When you consider BC’s current wildfire situation and the heavy smoke-filled air that was present on the day we opened the route, the case for building sustainable transportation solutions couldn’t have been clearer. As challenging as bike lane projects are, they’re a tangible and immediate change that local governments can make in our collective action to reverse climate change.”

