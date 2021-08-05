Nk'Mip Creek wildfire area sees evacuation orders lifted

Photo: Mike Biden

UPDATE: 1:48 p.m.

Some evacuation alerts in the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary due to the Nk'Mip Creek wildfire have been rescinded.

As of Thursday, 286 properties in Electoral Area E are no longer under alert, and 34 properties have been downgraded from order to alert. A further 123 properties remain on evacuation order.

The order and alert areas in the RDKB affect the communities of Sidley, Mount Baldy, Bridesville and Rock Creek in Electoral Area E/West Boundary. A full list of addresses as well as maps of the evacuation order and alert areas are available at emergency.rdkb.com.

“We understand how stressful it is for residents who are on evacuation alert or order,” said Mark Stephens, Emergency Operation Centre Director.

“Our Emergency Operations Centre is thankful to everyone who has followed the order and alert as public safety is our primary concern.”

ORIGINAL: 12:48 p.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has lifted an evacuation order for 63 properties near the Nk'Mip Creek wildfire, downgrading them to evacuation alert.

Evacuation alert still means properties must be ready to leave immediately if notified. The RDOS says residents will be given as much notice as possible prior to evacuations.

Property owners returning from evacuation will receive a welcome back notice from the Emergency Operations Centre which includes important contacts and information.

Find the list of properties here.