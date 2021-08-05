178401
177641
Penticton  

Tourist rescued after Sea-Doo accident and injury on Okanagan Lake Thursday

Sea-Doo injury, rescue

- | Story: 342092

Two Sea-Doos on Okanagan Lake were involved in an accident Thursday morning, prompting emergency response.

Emergency crews rescued two individuals from the lake who are visiting the area, one of whom had injuries and is being transported to hospital from the Trout Creek rental home they were staying in.

RCMP told Castanet's Casey Richardson that they remind the public to practice safe boating practices.

The injured man is being taken to hospital for further care.

Castanet will update with more information when it is available.

-with files from Casey Richardson

