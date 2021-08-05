Penticton companies team up to add in security measures for free to Ogo's Ice Cream after break in and assault

Photo: Schoenne Homes Schoenne Homes, Betts Electric Ltd and LockWorks Inc. helped install extra security for Ogo's after a break-in

Support continues to pour in for after a brazen attack and robbery of a business owner at an ice cream shop downtown occurred on Wednesday morning.

Three businesses partnered up after the incident to equip Ogo's Ice Cream with stronger safety measures.

"It was very disheartening to read about the break-in, theft and attack on Sharon the owner of Ogos this morning. We felt compelled to help out and make her feel safe," Schoenne Homes posted to Facebook Wednesday.

Along with Betts Electric Ltd and LockWorks Inc., the company worked to reinforce the rear door with a security plate, installing a peep hole, three cameras and a security system at no charge.

"A huge thanks to these local businesses for stepping up and rearranging their days to help out so quick. Please be sure to stop in and grab some ice cream or lunch when she decides to re-open!" Ogo's posted.

The Peach, Tickleberry's and Lickity Splitz will be donating all the proceeds from their waffle cone sales to Sharon and Ogo's Ice Cream during the closure.

Ogo's has re-opened as of Thursday.