Penticton pup chosen to be lead actor's dog for a film shooting in the South Okanagan

Photo: Contributed Rupert stars in the new locally filmed movie, Invasions.

“The kids are so excited that we have a movie star dog.”

A Penticton family was pleasantly surprised when the director of a film shooting in the South Okanagan took an interest in their black Golden Doodle for a role.

Invasions is a psychological drama shooting in Penticton, Summerland, Keremeos and Osoyoos from July 27-Aug. 22.

Megan Brochert was approached by a location scout for the movie to use their pool for a scene and when the crew came to check it out, their 10-year-old dog Rupert made a big impression.

“Just as they were leaving, Rupert came out and he's a very quirky and very friendly, sweet family dog. And he just met them all. Then the director looks at us and asks ‘We're looking for a dog for this movie and would you ever consider letting us try him out?’”

“I said, “We don't know. Like, he's kind of old.”

But the family took some time to better get to know the cast and crew and eventually agreed that he could star as the lead actor’s furry companion, as long as the family could be on set to make sure their prize pup was okay.

“So we've been going out to set most days and just hanging out there and he's doing so well. He's so good like he's been doing it his whole life. It's like giving him a new lease on life,” Brochert added with a laugh.

“We don't get paid much, we get paid enough to make it worth it. But we decided as a family that it wasn't really about the money, it was more just the experience. And also to let Rupert chase his dreams.”

It’s worth Rupert’s while too, since he’s been treated to bags of ham and hotdogs on set to do his work.

“We were laughing like he doesn't know what he's doing. But he's happy, I think he knows that he's doing something important and that he's treated so well.”

Brochert added that the cast and all the people that work on the film are ‘so respectful and lovely.’

Rupert has now shot most of his scenes and just has a few more days of filming. The family's pool will likely also still get used for the film as well.

“It's very cool to be a part of this….We felt kind of like a big deal, because we have this movie star dog.”