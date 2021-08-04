Penticton Dragon Boat Festival offering a free practice session Saturday to try out the basics

Photo: Penticton Dragon Boat Festival

Penticton’s dragon boat community is always looking for new paddlers and is inviting people to try out their rowing arm on Saturday.

“We are offering a Free Come Try Dragonboat practice session at 10 a.m. Participants will be taken out on the water, for about an hour, with experienced coaches. Onboard, paddlers will be introduced to the basics of paddling in a dragon boat,” the press release stated.

The event will take place at the Skaha Lake boathouse, across from the Skaha Lake Park marina boat ramp. All equipment will be provided. No experience is necessary.

“We also invite the public to take part in our upcoming Introduction to Dragonboat lesson set.”

Lessons will take place Tuesday and Thursday nights from 5:30-7 p.m. This course will run from Aug. 10th to Sept. 2nd. Registration is now available!

“Anyone can paddle, with teams looking for all levels of paddlers. Penticton crews include women’s teams, a senior’s team and mixed crews. Men are welcomed and encouraged to join the sport.”

For more information, call Don Mulhall at (250) 488-3100 or contact us via email at [email protected]