Ice cream shops in Penticton rally to support Ogo's Ice Cream after owner is attacked

Photo: Facebook

Business owners in Penticton are joining forces to help out a small business owner after she was attacked and robbed Wednesday morning.

"We were outraged as business owners and saddened as community members to hear of this brazen robbery and attack. Together with Kelsey and her team at Tickleberry’s, we wish Sharon (Ogo’s Ice Cream) a speedy recovery and wish to help during her days of closure Ice-cream is near and dear to our hearts as it is to hers," Diana Stirling, the owner of The Peach posted to Facebook.

The Peach, Tickleberry's and Lickity Splitz will be donating all the proceeds from their waffle cone sales to Sharon and Ogo's Ice Cream during her closure, Stirling shared with Castanet.

"The Penticton small business community is strong and we will not let a cowardly attack ruin what is the height of the ice-cream selling season for Sharon."

Ogo's Ice Cream shop was robbed by two men early on Wednesday morning. In the process of the robbery, one of the men assaulted the owner, Sharon with a weapon. The two men took the entire cash register, along with other food items.

Posted on their closed doors is a note saying that they will not be open on Wednesday and Thursday.

RCMP is currently investigating the incident.