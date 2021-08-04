Swiss Sunset Inn office destroyed after mini van crashed into the building

Photo: Casey Richardson Heavy damage at the Swiss Sunset Inn after a van crashed into the office

A minivan smashed into the Swiss Sunset Inn in Penticton on Wednesday afternoon, shortly after 3 p.m.

The Fire Department, RCMP, and ambulance responded to one person trapped inside the vehicle that had crashed into the front office.

They were transported to the hospital.

Luckily no one was in the office at the time of the crash.

Once the tow truck was able to remove the vehicle from the building, the office's full brunt of the accident could be seen with heavy damage.