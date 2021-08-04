Dry conditions continue to challenge firefight on Nk'Mip Creek and Thomas Creek wildfires in the South Okanagan

Casey Richardson

UPDATE 4:15 p.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has lifted many evacuation alerts in Okanagan Falls in relation to the Thomas Creek wildfire.

The full list of impacted properties can be found here.

ORIGINAL 3:30 p.m.

While some residents have been able to return home in the South Okanagan, two major wildfires continue to see fire activity on their north flanks and will likely stay that way for the foreseeable future.

“In terms of looking ahead, unfortunately, we're not really seeing a whole lot of reprieve in terms of significant precipitation coming into the South Okanagan area, we will have some cooler temperatures, and perhaps an increase in humidity which might help crews get a handle on these fires, better with some reduced fire behavior,” Clarie Allen, fire information officer with BC Wildfire Service explained.

BCWS has made good progress on Tuesday was able to make recommendations to allow some people on orders back home.

“With a large fire like this, you can have perimeters of the fire that are quiet our crews have gone through, they've done the mop-up, they've done patrol, they've done danger tree assessment and we're feeling confident about some edges of the fire.”

That confidence in the secure perimeter allowed for Anarchist Mountain properties and some Osoyoos Indian Band properties to be let off of orders.

“So it's a dynamic situation, certain parts of the fire, we've been able to get a really good handle on with our crews and a lot of great progress. Other parts of the fire such as the north flank, and especially those tricky northwest corners, with the winds that we've been seeing, do remain out of control and not totally free of crews focusing on those areas to get them tied in and as contained as possible.”

Both of the fires continue to have active open flames and growth.

“So we will continue to work with the resources that we have both heavy equipment, aviation resources and our ground crews to increase containment on these fires. And hope to be getting to a place where the fire perimeters, we're feeling more confident about them.”

Allen added that after that happens, they can begin to have conversations with their partners and local government, to lift evacuation orders and alerts that are in the area and get people back in their homes when it's safe to do so.

Local authorities will officially make the call.

With over 250 wildfires burning in BC, resources have been spread thin throughout the province, even with assistance from outside fire departments.

“But as we're able to get containment on some fires, or other parts in the province received precipitation, we're able to reallocate resources to places that may remain a bit drier, with some challenging fires.”

Resources are constantly moving around to areas of priority.

“I think that being able to get folks home on the west and south banks of the fire shows that good progress is being made. Now we're focusing on the areas of the fire where conditions have been a little bit more challenging, just with the drought, with dry conditions with wind.”

Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire

The Nk’Mip Creek wildfire remains estimated to be just over 16,000 hectares in size as of Wednesday.

“Last night, we did see some strong gusty winds coming from the south through the valley and that did cause the fire to remain active on the north flank and we did see some growth on the northwest side of the fire,” Allen added.

One hundred fifty-five firefighters, six helicopters, 19 heavy equipment, 37 military personnel, 46 structure personnel, and other support positions are also supporting efforts.

“What we're doing right now is we've got crews working in that area, it did escape across one of our fireguards. So crews are working to contain that and tie it into contingency guards working with heavy equipment. And as I speak we do have the water skimming aircraft delivering water onto the fire in order to reduce any kind of fire activity that we're seeing in that area and assist crews on the ground.”

Thomas Creek Fire

“Right now we are estimating that that fire is 10,280 hectares in size and it remains out of control. We do have 41 firefighters that are working on that incident today. And similar weather conditions to the incoming fire are very challenging with hot, prolonged dry conditions.”

The winds coming from the south did cause growth on the northwest corner of the fire that is in the drainage area towards Christie Mountain.

“We do have crews working with bucketing helicopters to tie that in today to stop any forward progression of the fire,” Allen added.