Penticton  

Garrison Lake wildfire near Princeton and Eastgate grows to the south

Garrison fire grows south

The Garrison Lake Wildfire, which sits 33 kilometres southwest of Princeton, has grown to an estimated 8400 hectares and the heavy smoke continues to challenge aerial efforts, according to an update from BC Wildfire Service on Wednesday.

The fire has grown south within Manning Park and BCWS hasn’t been able to get a further official estimate of size due to heavy smoke.

Crews will continue to build a guard on the northeast flank of the fire. One helicopter is working on site and additional aerial resources can be called in as required.

The fire remains within close proximity of the highway, and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is continuing to assess Highway 3 for risks to public safety.

BC Parks continues to monitor the fire as it has moved slightly into E.C. Manning Park and a partial closure of Manning Park remains in place.

A new evacuation alert was issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen on Tuesday, for the range area between the communities of Kennedy Lake and Eastgate.

