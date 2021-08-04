RCMP looking to return stamp collection to rightful owners in Ashcroft

Photo: Oliver RCMP

Ashcroft RCMP are looking to reunite two special collections of stamps with their rightful owners.

In the last month, two large stamp collections have been recovered in the Oliver and Cache Creek areas and the RCMP are now seeking help in getting them returned.

"These collections have clearly been a labour of love for somebody and we are keen to get these back their collectors," said Constable Richard Wright, Ashcroft RCMP in a release.

RCMP will need proof of ownership before they can be returned to the rightful owners.

If you recognize a collection, you are asked to call Ashcroft RCMP at 250-453-2216, or Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422.

Editors Note: A previous version of this story included Oliver RCMP, who clarified they are not involved.