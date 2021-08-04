District of Summerland says all power is restored

Photo: District of Summerland

UPDATE: 8:43 a.m.

All power has been restored to homes as of Wednesday morning, according to the District of Summerland.

UPDATE: 12:10 a.m.

Power has been restored to 670 customers effected by the power outage in the Deer Ridge area, according to the District of Summerland.162 customers remain without power.

The customers that are still experiencing a power outage can expect it to last through the night.

The map above shows what areas can expect power to return and others that will have a longer wait.

UPDATE: 9:52 p.m.

Power lines are down on Prairie Valley Road at Rutherford Avenue, according to a witness.

Mark Wilband told Castanet fire crews and police are on scene where a vehicle appears to have hit a power pole.

Wilband said traffic on Prairie Valley Road is being rerouted.

In a Facebook post, the District of Summerland said a power outage is affecting homes in the Deer Ridge area, and power line crews are responding.

The story will be updated as more information is available.

ORIGINAL: 9:36 p.m.

A power outage is affecting a number of homes in Summerland.

In a Facebook post, the District of Summerland said they are aware of a power outage that has occurred in the Deer Ridge area.

The district said power line crews are responding.

There is no official word yet on the cause of the outage, or when power might be restored.

This story will be updated as more information is available.