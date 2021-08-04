Wildfires and serious heat could damage wine grapes this year, but Okanagan winemakers won't know until they taste

Casey Richardson

Grape Growers in the Okanagan Valley will have to wait and see if this year's heavy smoke from the wildfires will inflict taint into their wines until they taste.

Two major wildfires continue to burn in the South Okanagan, one near Okanagan Falls and one in between Oliver and Osoyoos, which has often blanketed the area in thick smoke and even rained down ash multiple times.

“Well, it really comes out in the wine, and you're able to taste and smell the effects of the smoke in the actual juice, and the wine itself,” Del Halladay, the owner and winemaker for Elephant Island Winery explained.

“This is something that our neighbours to the south, in Napa, have been experiencing and having to deal with over the last several years because of the major fires that they've had.”

Elephant Island also sells a variety of fruit wines out of their winery, and this summer’s intense heat damaged a good portion of the orchard fruit they use.

“The early really hot record-breaking temperatures affected a lot of the fruit that we deal with. Starting with cherries, they were basically cooked on the tree, and it was almost a complete write-off for our cherry block.”

The fruit they source from the Fraser Valley saw the same effect, where the temperatures were just too high and the raspberries and currants plants would abandon the fruit, or they would dry up beyond salvation.

“Between that and of course those hot temperatures, spurring fires all over the province, we're now dealing with smoke and the real danger with that is smoke taint. If you end up having a lot of prolonged smoke exposure and ash coming down and landing on the plant and actual bunches of grapes, it can have an effect through the winemaking process,” Halladay added.

The wineries are also hoping the heat is less intense for the rest of the season, letting the flavours develop until they’re ready to be harvested in the fall.

Gavin Miller, the winemaker at Upper Bench Winery noticed this year early ripening of his grapes, and while he’s not happy to see wildfires in the area, the smoke cover helped delay the grapes getting ready too fast.

“We probably saw the hottest beginning to the season I've ever seen in the 25 years I've been making wine here. So what we would end up with the reds are absolutely fantastic but I think we will lose a lot of flavour in the whites so I'm actually quite pleased with this cooling down period, or the lack of sun,” he said.

While it might be early for smoke to really be sitting into the flavour of the grapes, wildfire season is far from over for the summer.

“What happens later in the season is when the grapes change color, they produce this waxy bloom. And this waxy bloom is a surface that smoke precursors that are in the air can adhere to. But right now, they're not really adhering to the grapes. They're not sticking on,” Valeria Tait, Winemaker at Gold Hill Winery said.

The wind or rain or leaf cover currently would help for the ash and smoke to not stay long and deposited onto the grapes themselves.

“But this year we're going to raisin earlier. So it is a risk, it is a possibility that we could be seeing higher levels of smoke taint. But even so, it seems to be very random, very sporadic, how it shows up.”

The winemakers noted that it’s never clear cut what block of grapes may be affected by the smoke until later on.

“Some other wineries in the valley that were closer to places in the past, I've heard have been. So we're just sort of crossing our fingers and hope that it's not too big of an effect on us,” Halladay stated.

“They can taste great, they're beautiful, they go into the vat. And as soon as they start making alcohol, like as soon as alcohol shows up, that precursor goes into the alcohol and it starts to show up when the wine is made,” Tait said.

“So you may think that there's none at all. And then the wine finishes and it's something that gets progressively worse with time because it becomes more soluble with time.”

For now, the wineries are remaining optimistic about this year’s harvest.

“I feel this year we're going to have a little more quantity, there's a lot of great hanging ones on the vine, so as long as I say, we don't get any fires right close to the vines, I think we should cruise into a really nice vintage,” Miller added.