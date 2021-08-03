Evacuation orders lift on Anarchist Mountain, parts of Osoyoos Indian Band

Photo: Mike Biden

UPDATE 6 p.m.

Most Anarchist Mountain residents can now return home.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen announced Tuesday that it has downgraded evacuation orders for 223 properties in the area to alerts. A full list of impacted addresses is here.

Residents were forced from their homes close to two weeks ago by the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire, which is no longer as active in the area.

The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department has been in the area since evacuations were ordered, protecting the community and structures.

An interactive map of existing RDOS evacuation alerts and orders can be found here. The neighbouring Regional District of Kootenay Boundary also have alerts and orders in place due to the fire.

ORIGINAL 5:40 p.m.

The Osoyoos Indian Band has rescinded some of the evacuation orders on Tuesday for the areas of Area 27 south to include the east side of Nk'Mip Road to the Spirit Ridge area. These areas are now under evacuation alert.

Evacuation order is still in effect for Manuels Canyons Road to include eastern portion of McKinney Road starting at 2035 McKinney Road to Gallagher Ranch.

The Nk’Mip fire is estimated at over 16,000 hectares and continues to grow north.

The full list of properties can be seen in the image below.