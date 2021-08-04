Penticton hosting Provincial Bantam AAA baseball tournament for the first time in 30 years

Photo: Jackie Goodfellow: Expose Photography

Penticton’s AAA baseball's team is not only at the top of their game, but excited to host the provincial championships this weekend for the first time in three decades.

Sitting at number two in their group, the Tigers have been practicing hard this past year to come in swinging strong against their competition.

The South Okanagan Minor Baseball Association (SOMBA) was named the host of the 2021 BC Minor Baseball Association U15 AAA Provincial Championships.

“This is the first time we've ever had such a high level of baseball for our organization. played in a provincial setting,” Edgar Yost, the director of the Bantam division for SOMBA said.

The top four teams will be facing off from Aug. 6 to 8 at McNicoll Park, with the finals on Sunday.

For the top four out of 24 teams, Vancouver sits in the top spot this season, followed by Penticton, then Richmond, and then Cloverdale.

“We're expecting a fairly large crowd, just because of the level of play of this type of baseball.

“They've been training, working hard for almost a year straight and to be able to qualify and get to this level of tournament is fantastic. Not only just for our organization, but for the coaches and the kids that that got us there.”

Yost added that the head coach, Thurman Matthews, has really shaped up the team in the past two years.

“He's absolutely done such a phenomenal job with these kids and has worked so hard with them and taken his knowledge from many years of college baseball and the learnings that he's

Assistant coach Rob Burnett has also truly added to the team, achieving Coach of the Year in British Columbia through BC Minor Baseball before, really bringing the team together.

“They are very excited, we have a solid team, they are dedicated, and they are working hard to win this entire championship. So the more people we get out to cheer them on, the better. They are very confident going in this weekend,” Yost added.

“Our last game of the year, we just won 16 to two. And we're going into it with some strong momentum. And we are very confident that we're going to do very well in this tournament this weekend. And especially because we've got home field advantage, which is a huge part of you know, sometimes a success because you're not having to travel right.”

Yost encourages the community to come down and cheer on the team this weekend.

“We would definitely like to put a big thank you out there to the City of Penticton. It's really the one of the first times as an organization we can say that they have what they have gone above and beyond and stepped up to really make these fields look like major league pristine, they have worked hard on the field,” he said, also adding in a thank you to all their sponsors.