Interior Health continuing to host drop-in Covid-19 immunization clinics at the Farmer's markets in Penticton and Summerland

Photo: Penticton Farmer's Market

Interior Health will continue hosting a drop-in immunization clinic at the Farmer's markets in Penticton and Summerland through August.

The shots are available to anyone who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or anyone who received their first dose more than seven weeks (49 days) ago.

No advance appointments are necessary for these clinics. People will be able to walk up, register, and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Grab one at the Penticton Farmers Market in the 100 block of Main Street, Saturdays until Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Or stop by the Summerland Farmers Market, on Main Street between Harvey and Kelly Ave on Sundays until Sept 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

People can also get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by dropping into an immunization clinic or making an appointment online by visiting the provincial website at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/ or calling 1-833-838-2323.