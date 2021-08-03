New shops featuring a pottery studio, art store, and coffee shop opens at Apex Mountain,

Photo: Contributed

Something new has popped up at Apex Mountain Resort, inviting customers in to check out their pottery, art, studio sessions or a grab a snack.

The Artisan's Den at Apex opened up August long weekend for an artsy escape from the smoke.

Located off the patio at Apex Mountain Inn, the shop will be open every weekend for the rest of the summer. .

Summer hours are officially 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, but the owner will often be in the studio at other times and on other days.

"Check out the art and pottery from several artists, relax on the patio, or take a walk through our beautiful surroundings," their Facebook announcement reads.

The Artisan’s Den has a fully equipped pottery studio, including an introductory three-day course to learn the basics of pottery, or join a drop-in times to create your own works of art.

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.