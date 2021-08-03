Fire behaviour returns back at Nk'Mip Creek, Thomas Creek wildfires

Photo: Anarchist Fire Department Anarchist Fire Department continues to protect structures from the Nk'Mip Creek Wildifre

The few millimetres of weekend rain has completely dried up and cleared out, putting firefighters back in the heat and thick smoke.

One change for communities across the South Okanagan is seeing a bit more of a blue sky once again. Winds return Tuesday afternoon to challenge the dry condition in the area.

“Unfortunately, we are right back to a warm and drying trend, so seeing low humidities, high temperatures today, and some variable winds which will pick up to gusts of about 20 kilometers an hour in the afternoon,” Claire Allen, fire information officer with BC Wildfire Service said.

Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire

The Nk’Mip Creek wildfire remains estimated to be just over 16,000 hectares in size, but BCWS said that is just encompassing the last few days of growth.

“It's important to note though, that as anyone who's been traveling through the South Okanagan knows, it's been very smoky over the last few days. So it's been difficult for us to get an accurate fire perimeter, because our aerial visibility has been limited,” Allen added.

Luckily the fire hasn't seen too much spread recently but fire activity along the north part of the fire remains constant, with the winds predominantly coming from the south and southwest.

One area of concern for local residents as the fire spreads is the Mt. Baldy Resort and the McKinney Nordic Ski Club.

“Well, obviously, everybody is on edge with the fire creeping in. But the last time I saw it was still five or six kilometers away,” Randy Murphy, Operations Manager for Baldy Mountain Resort said.

Everyone in the area is currently out on evacuation order and patiently waiting for updates.

“We are thankful that we put in our firebreak that we have there.”

BCWS has heavy equipment in the area that are working to establish containment lines with 45 structural protection specialists.

“It hasn't reached Mount Baldy yet. It's still to the west of that. That's sort of the eastern flank of the fire,” Allen explained. “We're using the old Mount Baldy fire road, as well as other roads that were in that area that we're able to widen. So we do have crews that are working there with the machinery to increase containment there.”

For the properties that are at risk, BCWS established structural protection units on them that can be flipped on at any time if the fire is progressing that way.

“We're just taking it one day at a time here. You know, that's all we can do. That's all anyone can do really when you're in this situation. That was my first experience being evacuated,” Murphy added.

Crews will continue to work Tuesday to secure the fire perimeters and look for opportunity to do planned ignitions to remove any fuel from the fires forward progression.

Anarchist Fire Department's team remains on patrols, mop up and putting out hot spots in the area to prevent growth. While they know residents are anxious to get home, they're once again reminding people out on evacuation order to stay away.

"AMFD has been asked if it is safe to return home yet, despite the Evacuation Orders. While we hope for these orders to soon change to Alerts, it is still imperative for us all to follow the direction given by the Regional District," Their post on Tuesday reads.

"It not the time to take this fire lightly. Our priority is to continue to fight it; however, we cannot do that properly if we must use AMFD resources to search out and organize an evacuation of residents who should not be home."

The fire department noted there have been times when residents are in areas that are on Order, and they have almost been hit by their vehicles as they drive around.



"We appreciate the residents who have assisted us by following the Evacuation Orders set out by the Regional District and ask for you continued patience as we get through this wildfire."

Thomas Creek Wildfire

Conditions for the Thomas Creek Wildfire sitting near Okanagan Falls and Skaha Lake are similar to others, with active fire behaviour and growth continuing to be observed along the north.

BCWS said that north flank growth is in the Derenzy and McLean Clan Lake area, but did not impact the control objectives set out for this flank of the fire. The size is also estimated at 10,280 hectares.

Helicopters are continuing to deliver water along the north flank to ensure the fire does not spread into the drainage north of Christie Mountain. Crews on the northwest flank of the fire are working to complete a control line by the Christie Drainage to keep the fire from progressing further.

On Monday night, the fire grew on the southeast corner where crews are now working to establish containment and tie the escape back to fire guards.

Seven firefighters, six danger tree assessors/fallers, 34 military personnel, three helicopters, 23 pieces of heavy equipment, seven support staff and an Incident Management Team continue to work on the fire.

Allen reiterated that the support for the firefighters across the area is truly appreciated.

“The folks in the community have been so welcoming to us. There's signs that say, you know, thank you to the firefighters and people have just been really kind and that's fantastic for firefighter morale, especially with really long, hot days, and very socked in with smoke over the last few days,” she said.

“So definitely those words of positivity from the community help keep spirits high here and we're pretty grateful for that.”