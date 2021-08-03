Feature film with homegrown connection to start filming in the South Okanagan

Photo: Okanagan Film Commission

The Okanagan is serving as a backdrop for another movie shoot.

This time it's a homegrown production from Sophie Jarvis, a Vancouver-based writer, and director whose films have screened internationally.

Invasions is a psychological drama about a pregnant cannery worker who, after discovering what she believes to be an invasive insect in a peach, must convince her community that the danger it poses is very real.

"My intention with this film is to present a story that subverts expectations, the title has many meanings within the story. The theme that runs throughout the film is that that which is under the surface, will eventually come to light. It speaks to how nature is out of our control," Jarvis said.

This is Jarvis's first feature-length film. She spent her childhood coming up to visit family in Summerland where her mother grew up and the Okanagan was the inspiration for the movie.

Jon Summerland, Okanagan Film Commissioner, says the indie feature, will be shooting in Penticton, Summerland, Keremeos and Osoyoos from July 27-August 22.

The B.C. Producers, Tyler Hagan, Magali Gillon-Krizaj and Sara Blake say, “it has been such a great experience working with the various communities in the South Okanagan. Everyone has been so helpful.”

Invasions is a co-production with Switzerland and, was made possible through the support of Telefilm Canada, CRAVE, Creative BC, Harold Greenberg Fund, Swiss Federal Office of Culture, RSI (Radiotelevisione svizzera) and Swiss Funders.

Summerland says there have been 19 films shot in the Okanagan since January 1.