178152
178251
Penticton  

More evacuation alerts for the Eastgate and Kennedy Lake due to the Garrison Lake Wildfire

Evacuation alert expanded

- | Story: 341842

A new evacuation alert has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen due to the Garrison Lake wildfire on Tuesday, for the range area between the communities of Kennedy Lake and Eastgate.

Residents are advised to prepare to evacuate the area should an evacuation order be issued.

BC Wildfire Service and the RDOS are actively monitoring the situation and should conditions deteriorate, Evacuation Orders may be issued. The full area can be seen in the map below.

In an update from BCWS on Tuesday, the weekend rain and cooler temperatures have helped reduce fire behaviour on site, assisting crews with suppression efforts.

Crews have made good progress putting machine guards in place and are beginning to work around the head of the fire. Heavy smoke in the area has resulted in visibility issues for aircraft.

“The fire is within close proximity of the highway, and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is continuing to assess Highway 3 for risks to public safety,” their update reads.

The wildfire sits 33 kilometres southwest of Princeton.

The fire is still estimated at 8,175 hectares in size, due to visibility issues from smoke an accurate track of the fire perimeter has not been completed.

BCWS has also notified BC Parks about this fire, since it has moved slightly into E.C. Manning Park. A partial closure of E.C. Manning Park is in place.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

175629
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
176485


Real Estate
4513170
525 Van Horne st
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$639,000
more details
177771




Send us your News Tips!


177357


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Chi Chi
Chi Chi Penticton SPCA >


176938


Simone Biles wins bronze

Showbiz
Gymnast Simone Biles has added to the U.S.'s Olympics medal haul with a bronze in the women's balance beam final. The...
Boxer annoyed with seating arrangement
Must Watch
“This is our Jealous Pup Bella. She is a 1 &
Tuesday Meme Dump- August 3, 2021
Galleries
Hot random memes for your enjoyment.
Tuesday Meme Dump- August 3, 2021 (2)
Galleries
Daniel Radcliffe wouldn’t return as Harry Potter
Showbiz
Daniel Radcliffe is keen to play Sirius Black or Professor Remus...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
176427
178065