More evacuation alerts for the Eastgate and Kennedy Lake due to the Garrison Lake Wildfire

Photo: BCWS Garrison Lake Wildfire on July 31

A new evacuation alert has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen due to the Garrison Lake wildfire on Tuesday, for the range area between the communities of Kennedy Lake and Eastgate.

Residents are advised to prepare to evacuate the area should an evacuation order be issued.

BC Wildfire Service and the RDOS are actively monitoring the situation and should conditions deteriorate, Evacuation Orders may be issued. The full area can be seen in the map below.

In an update from BCWS on Tuesday, the weekend rain and cooler temperatures have helped reduce fire behaviour on site, assisting crews with suppression efforts.

Crews have made good progress putting machine guards in place and are beginning to work around the head of the fire. Heavy smoke in the area has resulted in visibility issues for aircraft.

“The fire is within close proximity of the highway, and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is continuing to assess Highway 3 for risks to public safety,” their update reads.

The wildfire sits 33 kilometres southwest of Princeton.

The fire is still estimated at 8,175 hectares in size, due to visibility issues from smoke an accurate track of the fire perimeter has not been completed.

BCWS has also notified BC Parks about this fire, since it has moved slightly into E.C. Manning Park. A partial closure of E.C. Manning Park is in place.