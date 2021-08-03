177398
176819
Penticton  

Pentagon Boardshop reopens in a new location in Penticton as ONE Boardshop

Boardshop reopen, rebrands

- | Story: 341830

One of Penticton’s long-standing board shops has rebranded and re-opened at a new location with a bigger selection.

Pentagon Boardshop opened up as ONE Boardshop on Saturday, after moving from out from their location on Main Street downtown earlier this year.

“??We have rebranded to ONE Boardshop, because we've always been partners with them. He's been our business partner the whole time we've been open and my husband was his business partner for a shop that they owned together in Kelowna as well,” Ciara Duignan, the store manager explained.

“It's a business model that's worked in a couple other locations and I think it just made sense in Penticton because we don't have anything like this here.”

She’s spent that last three months alongside three other full-time employees renovating their new shop location themselves.

“So we have the board shop on one side where we'll be just stocked all year round with hard goods,” Duignan said, adding that in the summer, they’ll carry items like wakeboards, skimboards, and paddle boards.

Skateboards will be in the shop all year round.

“And then in the winter, we have all the stuff here for snow needs, with snowboards. clipboards, snowshoes.”

The other half of the store is the Premium Label Outlet.

But the familiar faces of the Pentagon shop will still be in the store.

“Our sign is still up, and you'll still get the same service, and you'll still see the same humans behind the till”

“This location is a bit bigger than our last one. It's the smack dab in the middle of penticton. So that it's a convenient spot for everybody in town to shop.”

And so far, reopening in the new spot with a larger store has garnered plenty of positive feedback.

“It's been amazing. I actually have had goosebumps multiple times. I'm so touched by how many people came to find us. I'm amazed by the support. It's been really wonderful and everyone seems genuinely happy we're back.”

Check out ONE Boardshop Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at #104-2210 Main St, Penticton, in the Superstore Parking lot.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

178134
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
176485


Real Estate
4471287
#122 4015 Gellatly Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$599,000
more details
174854




Send us your News Tips!


178420


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Chi Chi
Chi Chi Penticton SPCA >


175802


Simone Biles wins bronze

Showbiz
Gymnast Simone Biles has added to the U.S.'s Olympics medal haul with a bronze in the women's balance beam final. The...
Boxer annoyed with seating arrangement
Must Watch
“This is our Jealous Pup Bella. She is a 1 &
Tuesday Meme Dump- August 3, 2021
Galleries
Hot random memes for your enjoyment.
Tuesday Meme Dump- August 3, 2021 (2)
Galleries
Daniel Radcliffe wouldn’t return as Harry Potter
Showbiz
Daniel Radcliffe is keen to play Sirius Black or Professor Remus...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
167327
178229