Pentagon Boardshop reopens in a new location in Penticton as ONE Boardshop

Photo: ONE Boardshop

One of Penticton’s long-standing board shops has rebranded and re-opened at a new location with a bigger selection.

Pentagon Boardshop opened up as ONE Boardshop on Saturday, after moving from out from their location on Main Street downtown earlier this year.

“??We have rebranded to ONE Boardshop, because we've always been partners with them. He's been our business partner the whole time we've been open and my husband was his business partner for a shop that they owned together in Kelowna as well,” Ciara Duignan, the store manager explained.

“It's a business model that's worked in a couple other locations and I think it just made sense in Penticton because we don't have anything like this here.”

She’s spent that last three months alongside three other full-time employees renovating their new shop location themselves.

“So we have the board shop on one side where we'll be just stocked all year round with hard goods,” Duignan said, adding that in the summer, they’ll carry items like wakeboards, skimboards, and paddle boards.

Skateboards will be in the shop all year round.

“And then in the winter, we have all the stuff here for snow needs, with snowboards. clipboards, snowshoes.”

The other half of the store is the Premium Label Outlet.

But the familiar faces of the Pentagon shop will still be in the store.

“Our sign is still up, and you'll still get the same service, and you'll still see the same humans behind the till”

“This location is a bit bigger than our last one. It's the smack dab in the middle of penticton. So that it's a convenient spot for everybody in town to shop.”

And so far, reopening in the new spot with a larger store has garnered plenty of positive feedback.

“It's been amazing. I actually have had goosebumps multiple times. I'm so touched by how many people came to find us. I'm amazed by the support. It's been really wonderful and everyone seems genuinely happy we're back.”

Check out ONE Boardshop Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at #104-2210 Main St, Penticton, in the Superstore Parking lot.