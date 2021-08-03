Penticton Summer Carnival returns to Rotary Park this week

Photo: Shooting Star Amusements

Get ready for rides, games and carnival treats with the Penticton Summer Carnival, running from Aug. 4 to 15.

The carnival, held by Shooting Star Amusements, will be in Rotary Park on Martin Street and Lakeshore Drive. The Canadian mobile midway company travels throughout B.C. and has made a stop in Abbotsford already.

Try out their Midway rides like the bumper cars, berry-go-round, the Zipper, or the Tilt A Whirl.

Last year's carnival was cancelled due to the pandemic, like most events during the summer of 2020.

Check out pop-up amusement park open on weekdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and weekends from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.