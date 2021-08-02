Winds near Nk'Mip Creek, Thomas Creek wildfires are expected to dry forest fuels after light weekend rain, BCWS says

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A wildland firefighter crew is briefed on the fire situation at a camp in Oliver on Aug. 1, 2021.

Only a millimetre or two of rain fell on the Nk’Mip Creek and Thomas Creek wildfires Sunday, giving a “slight reprieve” in fire behaviour, but not enough to counteract the return of hot and dry conditions, the BC Wildfire Service says.

According to BCWS, 10 to 15 km/h winds will be blowing from the west and northwest in the region, increasing to gusts of 25 to 35 km/h on Monday afternoon.

BCWS said these winds are expected to dry out forest fuels from weekend rain.

“Conditions are forecast to return to being warm and dry over the next two days. The fire and surrounding areas remain under thick smoke conditions,” the agency said.

Nk’Mip Creek wildfire

The Nk’Mip Creek wildfire is now estimated to be just over 16,000 hectares in size, according to new mapping from the BC Wildfire Service.

BCWS said crews continue to implement FireSmart practices and establish structural protection around impacted communities.

“By removing available fuels from within home ignition zones and around facilities, fires are less likely to impact interface areas,” the agency said.

Crews are continuing to patrol and mop up in residential areas near McKinney Road, Nk’Mip Road, and Shrike Hill. Personnel are also focusing on areas near Mount Baldy Resort and the McKinney Nordic Ski Club.

“Heavy equipment remains on site and is continuing with line location, and construction and reinforcement of guards to the northeast and southeast of the fire.”

Patrol and mop up continues on the fire’s southern perimeter.

As of Monday morning, there are 186 firefighters and 46 structure protection personnel assigned to the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire, along with 24 pieces of heavy equipment and seven helicopters.

Thomas Creek wildfire

BCWS said the Thomas Creek wildfire — estimated at 10,253 hectares in size — grew on the southeast corner overnight.

“Crews are now working to establish containment and tie the escape back into fire guards,” the agency said.

If conditions are safe, BCWS said crews will continue completing small hand ignitions along the southern guards, while heavy machinery works to set up containment lines in the southeast corner of the fire.

The wildfire continues to remain active along the north flank, near the Derenzy and McLean Clan Lake areas.

Helicopters continue to deliver water along the north flank to stop fire from spreading the drainage area north of Christie Mountain.

“Crews on the northwest flank of the fire are working to complete a control line by the Christie Drainage to keep the fire from progressing further,” BCWS said.

There are 27 firefighters, 36 military personnel, six danger tree fallers, seven support staff and four helicopters are assigned to the Thomas Creek wildfire.

Ground crews have access to 23 pieces of heavy equipment.