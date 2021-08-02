Brenda Baptiste of Osoyoos awarded Order of British Columbia

Photo: Contributed Brenda Baptiste

A First Nations leader in the South Okanagan is one of 16 new members of the Order of British Columbia, the province’s highest form of recognition.

Brenda Baptiste, the current chair of Indigenous Tourism BC, and the driving force behind the Osoyoos Indian Band’s Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre will receive the Order of BC at a ceremony later this year in Victoria.

Baptiste graduated as a registered nurse specializing in Indigenous Health prior to being hired by the OIB to coordinate and plan the first phase of the cultural centre.

The $10M project would celebrate Syilx culture and life in the desert context.

The OIB had limited financial resources to subsidize the cultural centre and decided to open the it to the public to assist with financial operations and to celebrate Indigenous Sylix culture, truly a precursor for reconciliation. The centre went on to win numerous awards and is now in a Phase 2 expansion, for which Baptiste is guiding the Indigenous story. The completion of this next phase will further anchor the centre as one of the leading cultural attractions in B.C.

Following the success with the cultural centre, Brenda was elected to the board of the then Aboriginal Tourism BC (AtBC), which was a young financially strapped organization of 12 members and one employee. It now has 500 members and 12 employees.

Baptiste determined that Indigenous cultural tourism could provide both economic opportunities, but also “pride-of-nation” and a path to reconciliation. The Indigenous cultural tourism industry is now worth $1.2 billion and 7,400 full-time jobs in Canada.

Baptiste was also the director of the Aboriginal Business Showcase for the Four Host Nations during the 2010 Olympics. The venue hosted over 500 Indigenous cultural businesses and artisans from across Canada.

Recently, Baptiste led the coordination of a holistic cultural program for Indigenous inmates at the Okanagan Correction Centre. She has implemented cultural events for those often in most need to build pride in their essence as a native person. She has implemented Syilx cultural programming, including spiritual counselling, smudging, singing and drumming, sweat house ceremonies, Syilx language and crafts.

The full list of this year's Order of BC recipients is here. With the exception of Baptiste and Chief Joe Alphonse of Tsilhqot'in Nation, all others hail from Vancouver or Victoria.