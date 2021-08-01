177398
Penticton  

Large fire near Eastgate in 'close proximity' to Highway 3

Another evacuation alert

UPDATE 8:15 p.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has issued a new evacuation alert for one more property due to the Garrison Lake wildfire.

1916 Kennedy Lake has been placed on alert. Full details of the notice are here.

ORIGINAL 6 p.m.

A wildfire that forced the evacuation Saturday night of the community of Eastgate, just outside Manning Park, is approaching Highway 3.

The Garrison Lake wildfire is estimated to be 8,175 hectares in size after exhibiting aggressive growth over the past 48 hours.

“Aerial resources along with industry personnel continue to respond to the fire today and structural protection crews are on scene,” BCWS said Sunday. “Heavy smoke in the area has resulted in visibility issues for aircraft, and aggressive fire behaviour is occurring on site due to heavy winds.”

The fire is in “close proximity” of the Crowsnest Highway and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is assessing the situation.

BC Parks has also now been notified as the fire has moved into Manning Park.

Within Manning Park itself, a second smaller fire has been slowed down significantly by Sunday’s rain.

The Fat Dog Creek fire is now 35 hectares in size and is now mostly a smouldering ground fire.

“Local rain this morning has cooled the fire down considerably. Fire personnel are assessing the opportunity to use crews and helicopters to extinguish hotspots along the fire perimeter,” BCWS said Sunday.

That fire has resulted in the closure of the northeast part of Manning Park.

