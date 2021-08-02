Penticton Businesses showing off the best of what the other has to offer with collaborations and partnership

Photo: The Peach

Penticton is a community built in collaboration, with many local businesses partnering up and sharing their products.

Slackwater Brewing has been able to dive into a whole new kind of menu, after Smugglers Smokehouse closed in May, they purchased their smoker to help to live on the legacy.

A soft menu launch with items like brisket, bbq chicken and a smoked chicken club with pork belly arrived on Thursday.

“My business partners and I have always been big barbecue smoker fans. We’re big fans and supporters of the guys at Smugglers, I mean, very choked when we heard that those guys were closing down. Because there's nothing else like it around the area,” Liam Peyton, one of Slackwater Brewing's co-founders said.

“The owner at Smugglers, when they were packing up kind of offered it to us and Jason, my business partner, and I kind of just looked at each other and we're like ‘Hell yeah!’”

A big focus for the brewery was to incorporate it as their new niche along with their classics, since without Smugglers Peyton said that no one in the city is doing ‘proper smoker food’.

“We want to just kind of bring in a little bit of that smoker flair, Deep South stuff into our existing menu structure.”

And with the heavy smoke lingering in the air from the surrounding wildfires, the team works to not have the taste be overpowering.

“We do most of our meat brined for 24 hours plus in advance, with sugars and spices and salt.

I believe it's just enough that we don't overpower people with it and that sometimes can be the demise of some kinds of smoker choices.”

The Bench Market Cafe is a top spot to grab breakfast and lunch on Vancouver Avenue and has been supplying picnic lunches to Painted Rock Winery and Hoodoo Adventures.

Grab a bottle of wine at the vineyard and settle in with a fresh prepared daily and ready to take to-go or to be enjoyed at the Painted Rock picnic area overlooking the vineyard and vines.

Each meal includes an artisan sandwich of your choosing and an assortment of fresh fruit, a small chocolate dessert, crackers and a wedge of BC cheese.

If you’re out at Okanagan Lake, stop by Hoodoo Adventure Lake Shop on Marina Way for a Bench Market grab and go lunch on the beach.

Gratify Foods has plenty of vegan and gluten-free dessert options in their shop, tying in coffee beans from local Sies Cielo Coffee Roaster into their rich mocha cheesecake.

“We've been using it for a couple years now. They get it from Honduras. I believe it's all fair trade and organic. And the owner Sarah Turner has actually been down there often and she works directly with the farmers,” Co-owner Ryan Oickle said.

“The mocha has a chocolate oat and date crust. So there's cocoa, oats and dates and it's completely gluten free. Same with the filling. It's a cashew based cheesecake. Totally dairy free. super creamy, super chocolatey. It's got a strong brewed coffee in there and a nice little coffee colour swirl on top.”

Gratify also uses Seis Cielo in their blended Java and blended mocha drinks, with coffee ice cubes.

“We've always used a local coffee roaster. It's difficult to source a lot of our ingredients locally, but when we can we try to collaborate with them.”

Seis Cielo also shows off Gratify’s goodies, selling their single serve snacks at their shop.

“It's been a good symbiotic relationship between the two of us to kind of young entrepreneurs making their way in Penticton.”

And if you feel like continuing on to treat your sweet tooth, check out The Peach's Crazy Shakes at Okanagan beach.

Nautical Dog Cafe makes their full size, dessert cake toppers, with flavours include My Strawberry (not-so) Shortcake & Dino S’more Crazy Shakes.

