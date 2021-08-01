The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has a cat who fully recovered after being found in the winter cold and is ready to snuggle in with his forever family

Casey Richardson

A cat who was close to not surviving through his sickness has made a full recovery with the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland, and the spunky guy is ready to find his forever home.

Grandoro was brought inside in February during the cold snap, and thanks to efforts from his medical team, vets, volunteers and cuddlers, he’s strong and playful once again.

“This is huge for all of us who have been beside him since February when he came in. He was in medical distress to the point that we weren't sure the first few days if he could even do it. He is showing us all how amazing and wonderful he is with just a little bit of TLC and a lot of support,” Critteriad Animal Director Jess Byer said.

Grandoro is about eight to 12 years old and will need to be the only pet in the home.

“He's very spunky and he definitely is not shy about telling you how he likes things. He will be on a special diet his whole life, but it's very easily managed. But if you want that roommate, best friend of a cat, this is the boy for you.”

If you think you have the right home for Grandoro, send Critteraid an email to set up a time to meet with him at [email protected]