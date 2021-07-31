178152
Penticton  

Long-time supporter of OSNS donates $5000

$5K donation to OSNS

The Okanagan Similkameen Neurological Society has been given a very welcome donation from a long-time supporter of their organization.

Quota International of Penticton donated $5000 OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre. Consistent with their mission of elevating life for children with special needs, the group once again made a much-needed donation to the Centre.

With a limited capacity to fundraise this year, the gift is very appreciated from an organization that is a true friend to the OSNS.

This donation is particularly poignant as it was made in honour of founding member Joy Pinney who sadly passed away earlier this year.

The donation of $5,000 will enhance developmental treatment for children attending the Centre.

To learn more about OSNS, visit their website at www.osns.org.

